59.98 lakh sq mt land converted to non-agricultural in 5 years: Khaunte

PANAJI: Stating that altogether 59.98 lakh sq mts of agricultural land in Goa has been converted to non-agricultural land since 2012, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, in a written reply to the state legislative assembly on Thursday informed that presently a total of 1,56,46,20,000 sq mts of land is in existence in the state, for agricultural purpose. “In the north Goa district, agricultural land admeasuring 45,74,700 sq mts and in south Goa district, agricultural land admeasuring 14,23,429.45 sq mts has been converted to non-agricultural land in last five years,” he added.

“As per the provision of the Land Revenue Code, 1968, all lands are deemed to be agricultural in nature, be it barren, rocky or dry crop,” Khaunte maintained, stating that hence conversion of land is required to be done to carry out any development in the land as per Section 32 of the Land Revenue Code.

The 14.23 lakh sq mts of agricultural land converted to non-agricultural land, in South Goa, during past five years includes 2,28,713 sq mts land in Ponda taluka, 2,62,967.45 sq mts land in Mormugao taluka, 7,80,435 sq mts land in Salcete taluka, 72,321 sq mts land in Quepem taluka, 2,648 sq mts land in Dharbandora taluka, 18,268 sq mts land in Sanguem taluka and 58,077 sq mts land in Canacona taluka.

Meanwhile, replying in writing to another question, the Revenue Minister said that the government has received a total of 4,230 applications for the regularisation of structures on private land, including those from the north Goa district numbering 1,985 and from the south Goa district numbering 2,245.

“No timeframe has been set to regularise these structures, however, efforts are being made to dispose these applications at the earliest,” the written reply stated.