58% of Goa panchayats are financially weak

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Over 57 per cent of the state’s panchayats have been dubbed as financially weak panchayats.

According to data for the year 2015-16, 110 of the 190 panchayats in the state received special grants from the directorate of panchayats, as they were financially weak. The grants were given to these panchayats so as to enable smoother functioning of their administration at the rural governance body level.

Panchayat administration analysts are of the view that the revenue collection process of the panchayats is not efficient, which, they say is a major reason for the low revenue generation by most of the panchayats in the state. They are of the opinion that revenue collection at the village governance body level should be streamlined so as to make the panchayats self-sufficient.

Informing about the criterion for considering a panchayat as financially weak, Director of Panchayats Gurudas Pilarnekar said that a local body which is unable to generate revenue to the tune of Rs 40 lakh is considered as a financially weak panchayat. “The income from all sources should not exceed Rs 40 lakh per annum, which includes the taxes, various types of fees, rent amongst others,” he said.

Under its scheme of grants to weaker sections for strengthening their administration, the state government provides sufficient funds towards payment of salaries to staff like LDC-cum-typist and peon-cum-messenger as per the revenue generation.

On conditions of anonymity, a former sarpanch said that if the collection of house tax and rental apartments is streamlined, it could add to the treasury amount which can make the panchayats self-sustaining.

“There are a few panchayats in the interiors of Goa, especially the ones on the peripheral boundaries, which are sparsely populated and, therefore, their revenue generation is genuinely low. However, there are panchayats in the state which can become self-sufficient if the taxes, rents and other fees are collected and rules strictly adhered to,” the former sarpanch said.

Pilarnekar is of the opinion that the panchayats have been fulfilling their duties. However, the shortfall, if any, could be taken care of by the soon-to-be introduced e-governance system at the village level, which will enable maintenance and tracking of every transaction.

All the seven panchayats each in Sanguem and Canacona talukas are financially weaker.

Even as there are over 55 per cent panchayats which do not generate revenue amounting to more than Rs 40 lakh annually, 15 panchayats in the state are ‘crorepati’ panchayats. Bardez taluka leads the list with nine crorepati panchayats which include Anjuna-Caisua, Calangute, Candolim, Penha-de-France, Pirna, Reis-Magos, Sangolda, Siolim-Marna and Soccoro.

Ponda taluka has two crorepati panchayats – Curti-Khandepar and Veling-Priol-Kunkolim while the talukas of Tiswadi, Dharbandora, Bicholim and Salcete have one each.