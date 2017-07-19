56% rise in income from casinos

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

When the government on Wednesday said that casinos are good for the state’s economy, it was surely for practical reasons. A check reveals that casinos are the new power centre in state revenue notwithstanding the public unease over their presence.

Goa has seen a 56 per cent rise in the income from casinos with the state receiving revenue of Rs 334 crore in 2016-17.

According to official sources, casinos contributed a healthy Rs 172 crore by way of entry fee and entertainment tax in 2016-17 and were a significant source of income for the state coffers. The Rs 172 crore was apart from the Rs 162 crore netted through licensing and annual fees by the home department (announced on the floor of the House on July 19).

The total earnings of Rs 334 crore received by the government from the casinos makes it a powerful industry for all reasons. In fact, the revenue earned is slightly lower than the income earned by the government from mining royalty, which was Rs 342 crore in 2016-17.

Casino income received by the commercial tax department during the previous financial year spurted 34 per cent from Rs 128 crore in 2015-16. It was on account of an overall increase in the footfalls, primarily in the offshore casinos. For the home department, the spike in earnings by 88 per cent in 2016-17 from Rs 86 crore in 2015-16 was because the government smartly increased the licensing and annual fees on both, offshore and land casinos.

“Casino income cannot be taken lightly, as it plays an important role in the economy,” said an official source. He said that they support several star hotels in Panaji, as they receive robust occupancy from domestic tourists frequenting the casinos. “Between floating and onshore casinos, it is obvious that the former attract more customers. Per day, around 1,000 tickets are sold by the floating casinos compared to around 300-350 tickets sold by land casinos,” he said.

Meanwhile, in 2017-18, casinos are expected to continue with their golden run, as domestic tourists continue to remain enamoured of them and the government has again hiked the licensing and annual fees.

In Goa budget 2017-18, the licensing fee was increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh while the annual fee was hiked approximately Rs 1.5 crore to Rs two crore depending on the slab.

Goa is among the three places in India with Daman and Sikkim that allow casinos. But unlike the other two places, the star attraction here is the floating casinos on the Mandovi river.

Currently, there are five floating casinos and ten onshore casinos. The sixth offshore casino, MV Lucky Seven was all set to enter the Mandovi river but unluckily got grounded at the Miramar beach due to stormy weather.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday said that casinos are overall good for the economy. They are good for tourism, he said.