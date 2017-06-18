55-year-old man injured as wall collapses at Savoi Verem

PONDA: A 55-year-old man from Savoi Verem sustained injuries, as a wall of the neighbour’s house collapsed on the verandah of his house where he was taking a siesta.

The injured is identified as Tukaram Gawade (52), a resident of Unnewall. He was moved to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim for treatment.

According to the locals, the incident occurred at around 3 pm.

As Tukaram was taking a nap in the verandah after lunch, suddenly a mud wall of the neighbour’s house collapsed bringing the entire roof covering the verandah on him and found him underneath the debris.

Following the incident, the locals rushed to the spot, and Tukaram was removed after clearing the debris. Tukaram, who sustained injuries to his hand and head, was rushed to Primary Health Centre, Betim and was later shifted to GMC, Bambolim.

At the time of the incident all the other members of Tukaram’s family were inside the house.

Verandah was completely damaged, said Santosh Gaude, a member of Tukaram’s family. The firefighters estimated the loss at around Rs 60,000.

Fire personal also informed that the house belonging to Shivram Gaude and Rohidas Gaude was in a bad condition due to which it was abandoned.