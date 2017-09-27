55 illegal structures razed at Baina

NT NETWORK

The south Goa district administration on Tuesday razed to the ground 55 illegal structures including two temples, all of which were constructed in a private property at Baina in Vasco.

A large police force was deployed at the site since early morning to avoid any untoward incident and the operation took place in a peaceful manner without any resistance from the occupants.

Deputy Collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, Mahadev Araundekar and Mormugao municipal council chief officer Agnelo Fernandes, who is holding the additional charge in the absence of Deepali Naik, were monitoring the situation.

Speaking to media, Fernandes said that the structures were lying in a private property. The matter pertaining to the illegal structures was pending with the Mormugao municipal council authorities. The occupants, however, had appealed in the High Court of Bombay at Goa. The court had referred the matter to the office of the Deputy Collector and sub-divisional magistrate for a proper enquiry. “The enquiry conducted by the Deputy Collector and the sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, came to the conclusion that the structures must be demolished,” said Fernandes.

He, however, said that of the total 56 structures, 55 have been razed. “The High Court has granted stay to one structure, which is lying in the said private property and is believed to be a bar,” said Fernandes. He said that apart from the 56 structures, there are some other hutments and shanties erected in private property. “Ever since a petition has been filed in the High Court of Bombay at Goa, several other illegal structures mushroomed in the private land,” said Fernandes.

Araundekar said that the demolition took place in a peaceful manner. Six JCB machines were employed for the operation apart from Mormugao municipal council and PWD workers. The concerned authorities immediately commenced the work of clearing the debris.

Meanwhile, local ward councillor Murari Bandekar has called the demolition drive initiated by the district administration by using government machinery on Tuesday as a ‘Black Day.’ “The state government should have considered the case on humanitarian grounds and rehabilitated the occupants before razing down the structures,” said Bandekar.