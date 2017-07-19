54 cases of dhirio registered

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In the last 42 months, a total of 54 cases of bullfights (dhirios) have been reported in the state in which violators have been prosecuted, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said in a written reply in the assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question of Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on whether ‘dhirios’ (bullfights) take place in the state, Parrikar said that ‘dhirios’ have been prohibited in the state and violators are prosecuted.

According to the reply, a total of 11 such cases were reported in 2014, while in 2015, 20 cases of bullfights were reported. In 2016, 15 cases of ‘dhirios’ were reported, while this year, till June 30, eight cases have been reported.

To another question on the steps the government is taking to legalise ‘dhirios,’ Parrikar said that the High Court of Bombay at Goa, vide order dated 20/12/1996 in writ petition no 347/1996, had observed that bullfights or ‘dhirios’ are in contravention of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1968 and, therefore, illegal and cannot be permitted.