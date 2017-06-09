53 rural govt primary schools shut in 4 years

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Even as the schools reopened for the new academic year 2017-18, the government primary schools in the rural areas of the state continue to close down, with parents of children studying in these schools choosing to shift their wards to the schools in urban areas. A total of 53 such schools have closed down since 2014-15.

Sources in the education department, confirming the scenario, told this daily that this year, at least ten government primary schools in rural areas are being closed down due to the poor admissions in them. “We have already amalgamated these primary schools in the nearby government primary schools by increasing the teacher strength of these nearby schools from one to two,” the sources said, pointing out that no student of the closed schools is left out without admission, and such students are already admitted in other schools.

Citing the reason for poor attendance in the schools, which had to be closed down, the DoE sources said that many parents are opting to shift their wards to the private grant-in-aid schools, in urban areas, hoping to provide good education to their children.

As per the available information, government primary schools, which have faced closure this year, include three in Ponda taluka, two each in Pernem, Sattari and Mormugao talukas and one in Quepem taluka. This academic year will witness 771 government primary schools being functional in Goa, after closure of the abovementioned ten schools.

The statistics of the education department maintains that there existed 824 functional government primary schools in Goa during the academic year 2014-15, which dropped down to 800 during the academic year 2015-16, and further came down to 781 during the last academic year. This clearly points to the closure of 53 government primary schools during these four years.

Incidentally, many private grant-in-aid primary schools have been found increasing their student strength to avail government schemes, and hence poaching students from government primary schools. One of such schemes provides special grant to aided primary schools with either Marathi or Konkani as their medium of instruction, amounting Rs 400 per student, every month; this amount going into the bank account of such schools.

The education department sources informed that a Canacona-based grant-in-aid primary school was found to have increased its student strength manifold, and is being investigated. “This particular school has not sought permission from the department of education to increase its student strength, thus affecting the prospects of nearby schools to admit the students,” they maintained.

Meanwhile, director of education G P Bhat informed that the department of education has already cleared the Mid-day Meal Scheme bills worth Rs 3 crore of 110 self-help groups out of the 116 self-help groups providing the said meals to the students, during the academic year 2016-17. “The bills of the remaining self-help groups worth Rs 40 lakh will be cleared by next week,” he added, stating that the delay was due to the late submission of the said bills.

It was also informed that the meals are already being served to the students, during this academic year.