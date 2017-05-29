5288 candidates in fray for panchayat elections

PANAJI: A total of 5288 candidates are contesting the elections to 186 village panchayats to be held on June 11 in the state, even as 55 candidates have been declared elected unopposed by the state election commission.

Dr Durga Prasad, the OSD to the SEC told media persons in the city that as many as 1056 candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday, while 55 nominees have been declared elected unopposed. Hence 5288 candidates are contesting the panchayat polls for 1466 wards.

A total of 2829 candidates are contesting the elections from the five talukas of North Goa – 471 candidates from the 17 panchayats of Pernem taluka, 464 from the 17 panchayats of Bicholim taluka and 287 in Sattari taluka for the 12 panchayats. In Bardez, as many as 1059 candidates are contesting in the 33 panchayats, while 548 are slugging it out in the 18 panchayats of Tiswadi taluka. From the seven talukas of South Goa a total of 2459 candidates are in the fray – in the 19 panchayats of Ponda 678 candidates are contesting and in the five panchayats of Dharbandora 156 candidates are fighting the elections.

In Mormugao, for the 10 of its panchayats 211 candidates are contesting the polls, while in Salcete taluka for a total of 30 panchayats 822 candidates are in the fray.

For the seven panchayats of Sanguem 169 candidates are contesting the elections. In Quepem, 250 candidates are fighting the polls in the 11 panchayats.

And for the seven panchayats of Canacona taluka 173 candidates are contesting the elections.

Dr Durga Prasad said that a candidate Sanjana Chari has been elected unopposed from two wards – number three and number four – of the Dramapur Sirlim panchayat in Salcete.

He also said that no nominations was filed in the ward number 3 of the Morlem panchayat reserved for OBC. Hence the commission will seek a detail report from the concerned returning officer in three days’ time and then accordingly take necessary steps to hold election for the ward.

“Postal ballot papers will have to be dispatched to the concerned returning officers by June 7. Hence we have appointed deputy collector Gurudas Desai as a nodal officer who will monitor the printing of ballot papers and ensure that they reach the people opting for the postal ballots,” Dr Durga Prasad said.

The returning officers have been instructed to prepare plans for managing transport, vote counting and collection of postal ballots.

“Observers have been directed to assess all the booths where there is a need to put up waterproof pandals. Once they submit a report we will ask the PWD to do the needful,” he said.

Various teams have been formed and all the required training has provided to team members to conduct the elections in free and fair manner, he said.