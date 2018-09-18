5000 chalk sticks give a message this Chavath

NT BUZZ

National Award winning voluntary youth organization YUVA has set up an innovative Ganesh idol at the Fonte Pheonix (Mala Zar) in Panaji at the foot of Shree Marutiray Temple. The idol was inaugurated by Vithal Chopdekar, mayor of Corporation of City of Panaji and YUVA president Aakash Khaunte, recently.

The idol is made using 5000 chalks which have been cut into over 60,000 tablet sized chips. The innovative idol has been built with a mechanism wherein once you ring the bell and pray to Lord Ganesha, it starts writing on a book and on the other end you receive a small printed slip with a social message. This mix of art, technology and mythology is truly a work of art.

Chopdekar and Khaunte appreciated the concept of the Ganesh Dekhava and the work of YUVA.

The idol will be on display till September 29, from 6p.m. to 10p.m.