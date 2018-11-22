50% of Goans have stopped eating fish over formalin fear, claim boat owners

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Boat owners, on Wednesday, asked the government to act quickly to restore ‘confidence’ of the Goans as 50 per cent of them have stopped eating fish out of fear of formalin content in it.

Addressing the media, MLA from St Andre constituency, Francis Silveira, along with Cruz Dias, John Mendes, Sebastian Cardozo, Domnic Fernandes, Harshad Dhond and Francis Fernandes said that in order to rebuild trust among the fish eaters, government should act immediately and start a branch of FDA at the SGPDA for fish testing.

While endorsing the health department guidelines, Silveira said that all the exporters should follow them strictly, and all Goa fishermen are with the government but in order to restore confidence among the fish consumers, the government should act immediately.

He said, “Goan fish exporters are facing a lot of trouble as regard the movement of trucks carrying fish via Karwar and Sawantwadi following the ban imposed by the Goa government on import of fish from Maharashtra and Karanataka due suspected formalin use.”

The people in Karnataka stopped trucks loaded with fish on Karwar border while in Sawantwadi people did the same, and drivers were manhandled and keys of the trucks snatched, said the boat owners.

They informed that Goan trucks carrying fish have been stopped in Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) and in Karwar bordering Karnataka and if timely solution is not found, the fish will go waste incurring heavy loss to the trawler owners and traditional fishermen.

Silveira said that since Sunday, the Goan trucks carrying fish, which is not consumed by Goans, but

got demand in Kerala were stopped at the Karnataka and Maharashtra borders, and “if no immediate solution is found then the fish, which is highly perishable, will have to be dumped in the River Mandovi, incurring heavy loss.

Speaking further, he said that each trawler will lose Rs 4-5 lakh approximately due to diesel, oil, and labour, and added that “the formalin issue comes into the picture only during monsoon when there is ban on fishing in Goa. Other states continue to catch fish and supply to Goans by using formalin.”

“Fish from Gujarat, Goa, Daman and Diu is being exported to Kerala via Maharashtra and Karnataka border, but now trucks have been stopped on the borders on one hand while on the other boats too are full of fish which cannot be unloaded,” he added.

“We met the Health Minister and Fisheries Minister on Monday but till now no concrete steps have been initiated,” the boat owners added.