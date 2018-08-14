‘50% of dengue cases detected at Panaji UHC were referred by pvt hospitals’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Around 30 suspected cases of dengue have come to light at the Panaji urban health centre including some cases referred by private hospitals but only around 10 positive cases have been detected, revealed health officer attached to the urban health centre Dr Preetam Naik.

Dr Naik told this daily that around 50 per cent cases reported were detected at the UHC while rest of the cases were referred by private hospitals “but on an average we receive 150-200 fever cases including cases of viral fever, suspected dengue, respiratory infections and others.”

People from areas like St Cruz, Merces, Panaji, Taleigao, Caranzalem, Miramar, Taleigao, Betim and even Porvorim approach the UHC for treatment and they include not only migrants but also Goans, Dr Naik said.

People detected with dengue need not panic as dengue fever is now curable and government provides treatment but once a patient is suffering from any kind of fever, he should immediately report to the health centre and seek medical advice, Dr Naik added.

She informed that dengue mosquito larvae breed in stagnant water and people should not dispose things like flower pots, tyres or plastic items, China clay broken utensils, coconut shells in areas where water will get accumulated in them. Surroundings should be checked and cleaned every week or once in a week, she added. Meanwhile, a press release from the directorate of health states that the dengue fever is an acute febrile viral disease. Any person presenting with fever due to various causes like malaria which has a specific treatment are ruled out by the treating physician. In absence of any specific treatment for dengue, the physician considers the condition of the patient in totality and decides about the management of an individual patient.

National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, directorate of Health Services, Panaji has brought to the notice of the public that the facilities of laboratory for diagnosis of dengue fever are available at district hospitals in North and South Goa and Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

The blood samples are collected at all the urban health centres/ community health centres/ primary health centres.

On the recommendation of the treating physician, the blood sample of the patient of suspected dengue fever is collected at the local health facility and sent to one the nearest sentinel site hospital (that is district hospital North and Hospicio Hospital Margao and Goa Medical College, Bambolim) for the appropriate confirmatory test as recommended by National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, government of India.

Any person suffering from acute febrile illness suspected of dengue fever may visit the nearest (blood collection centre) health centre to avail the facility of the laboratory diagnosis of dengue.

However, a number of rapid diagnostic test (RDT), which are commercially available, are not recommended by the National Vector-Borne Control Programme, government of India as the same are not validated by the programme.