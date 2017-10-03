50% of communidades have no elected governing bodies

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that around 50 per cent of communidades in Goa do not have elected governing bodies, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday said that if the communidades fail to elect the governing bodies then the government will intervene and nominate members in order to regulate the functioning of the communidades.

While speaking on the sidelines of a music launch event at Panaji, the Revenue Minister said that the government is ready to provide all required infrastructure and to help the communidades for their development, in turn making them self-sustainable.

“We have sent letters and notices to the south, central and north zones to adhere to certain requirements as regards communidades and to submit the annual paperwork as well as updated list of stakeholders,” he added, pointing out that the process is underway and the government is aiming to complete the same within a year.

Khaunte also said that the government has taken necessary action against illegalities in Colvale communidade plot allotment cases and would be reviewing every detail of these cases.

“Related FIRs have already been registered and all those who did not have conversion have been booked under Section 33 of the Land Revenue Act,” the Revenue Minister said, adding that a notice has also been sent to managing committee (of the communidade) and the revenue department is in the process of rectifying all the administrative errors. “If the illegalities are not justified then action would be taken,” he added.

It was also informed that infrastructure is being set up for the formation of special Saturday courts to handle the tenancy cases at a faster pace. The government will also depute dedicated mamlatdars for the purpose.