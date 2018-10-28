50 fish trucks turned back at borders

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that around 50 trucks carrying fish were sent back in the wee hours of Saturday from the two check posts at the state borders as the transporters failed to produce documents on transporters’ licences and FDA registration.

Giving details of the operation at a press conference in Panaji, Rane said, “As per the data provided by the police, 50 trucks carrying fish were sent back as they didn’t meet the compliance of the FDA norms. At least 40 trucks were turned back from the Pollem check-post, and 10 were sent back from the Patradevi check-post. The transporters were not in possession of FDA registration documents and transporter’s documents.”

Every day on an average around 182 trucks enter the state with fish consignments. Eighty-two trucks bring in fish for domestic markets while 100 vehicles get in fish consignments for fishmeal units.

“We are not concerned about the trucks carrying fish consignments for the fishmeal units,” he said adding the truck drivers who were asked to go back from the borders were complaining that they didn’t have prior intimation.

Rane said the government had given enough time to fish traders, and that there is no question of

changing the decision or giving relaxation.

“The people who are importing fish are supposed to ensure that the trucks possess the requisite papers in compliance of the FDA directives,” he said.

He said that necessary directions will be issued to the police to restrict the entry of fish-laden trucks only through Pollem and Patradevi check-posts.

“The other check-posts at Dodamarg, Keri, Mollem will be banned for the entry of the fish-laden trucks,” the minister clarified.

FDA teams will be deployed to keep an eye on trucks which could enter Goa through other routes.

Exhorting starred hotels to comply with the FDA directives, the Health Minister said, “I am going to take up the matter with general managers of starred hotels, and also with officials of the tourism department. We are ready to co-operate and expedite the process for FDA registration… Hoteliers should see to it that the vehicles used in getting the fish are registered and meet the requirements laid down by the government.”