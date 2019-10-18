50% cut in road tax on new vehicles to be effective soon

Panaji: The reduction of road tax by 50 per cent on purchase of new vehicles in Goa for a period of three months will come into force later this week, with Governor Mridula Sinha giving assent to a related notification on Thursday.

The implementation of the new scheme, floated with the objective of boosting the auto industry, is likely to commence later this week once it is notified in the government gazette.

“The notification has already been signed today and sent to the printing press,” informed department of transport sources, adding that the implementation of the scheme will mostly commence from Friday.

“The auto sale in the state has already increased during last one week,” maintained the sources.

Meanwhile, those who wish to have exclusive registration numbers for their vehicles in the state will now have to pay twice the price for such numbers.

The government has proposed 50 per cent hike for vanity numbers for all types of vehicles in the state.

A draft notification to this effect has been issued by the government by giving time of 15 days to raise objections and suggestions to the general public.