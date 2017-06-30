5 years jail for Chandel resident for murder attempt 

MAPUSA: Additional district and sessions court at Mapusa, on Friday, convicted and sentenced a Chandel resident to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The accused has been also convicted under Section 3 of Arms Act to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 10000.

It may be recalled that there was some property dispute between the accused Namdev Gauns and Keshav Gauns, both residents of Temwado-Chandel in Pernem. On June 26, 2011, in the afternoon at around 3, Namdev fired gunshots at the complainant causing him grievous injuries, the police had said.

In this connection, Pernem police had conducted panchanama and registered an offence under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code for attempting to commit murder. Police also booked the accused under Section 3 of Arms Act as the accused did not have any licence for the gun which was used in the crime. Pernem police had filed the charge-sheet before court.

After hearing arguments, the additional district and sessions court convicted and sentenced the accused under Section 307 of IPC and also under Section 3 of Arms Act.

Public prosecutor Sunita Nagvekar argued on behalf the state and advocate A Kalangutkar argued on behalf of the accused.