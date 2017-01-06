5 trapped as sleeper coach rams into tanker while overtaking at Pernem

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

In a major accident at Tambose-Pernem, five people got trapped when a Maharashtra sleeper coach collided against a parked petroleum tanker. Pernem fire personnel rescued the trapped persons by using a hydraulic cutter.

According to Pernem police, the accident took place on Friday morning at around 8 when the bus bearing Maharashtra registration was travelling from Pune to Goa, while the petroleum tanker, also bearing Maharashtra number plate, was parked by the roadside against which the bus collided.

The police informed that the mishap occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, resulting into the bus hitting against the tanker.

The impact of the mishap was such that the front portions of the bus and the truck were completely smashed. Of the five people, who got trapped and were rescued by fire personnel, included three passengers from the bus.

The fire personnel used hydraulic tools to cut the mangled wreckage and bring the trapped persons out of the vehicles. The injured were rushed to hospital. The driver and cleaner of the tanker sustained minor injuries.

One of the five injured, Virendra Kumar, 23, had both his legs fractured and is presently admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim. Meanwhile, driver of the bus Kanahyalal Gujjar, after the accident, fled from the spot while cleaner Bannalal Gujjar is undergoing treatment at GMC hospital for fracture injury.

Fire personnel, who undertook the rescue operation, were P Mandrekar, R Gawas, V Gaonkar, Lakshadeep Harmalkar, Vishant Vaigankar and Vithal Parab.

Pernem PI Sanjay Dalvi informed that “a major tragedy was averted as the tanker, which is used for transporting highly inflammable substance, was empty at the time of the mishap,”, adding, besides fracture injuries, no serious injuries were reported in the accident.

Police said that the bus driver has also suffered injuries and will be arrested. Pernem police are further investigating the case.