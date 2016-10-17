5 Oppn MLAs top ADR list for most number of questions asked in House

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Five Opposition MLAs have asked the most number of questions in the assembly sittings of this term, revealed a report by Association of Democratic Reform (ADR).

Bhaskar Assoldekar from ADR at a press conference said that Rohan Khaunte topped the list by asking 350 questions followed by Aleixo Reginaldo who asked around 341 questions and Vijai Sardesai posed 293 questions. Digambar Kamat asked 266 questions and Naresh Sawal 229. Many questions were also not taken up during the session or just omitted from the list of questionnaire, he said.

Assoldekar, who was alongwith Manguirish Pai Raikar stated that, ADR wrote letters to the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, speaker of assembly, and the former deputy speaker, Vishnu Surya Wagh, now ailing but could not get any reply from them on the performance of present MLAs.

Assoldekar said in the end they had to resort to Right to Information (RTI) which came to their rescue and it showed that only five MLAs performed well and they are Rohan Khaunte, Alexio Reginaldo, Vijai Sardesai, Digambar Kamat and Naresh Sawal while rest of them failed to do justice to their post and position.

He said, in all, 14 assembly sessions were held and a total number 136 sittings in 136 days were organised from 2012 till 2016 and during this period a total number 3104 questions were asked and out of these 949 were starred questions and 2155 were un-starred questions.

The main purpose of this is to bring before the citizens what work was done by their respective MLAs whether they did justice to their post after getting elected as people’s representative or not, he said.