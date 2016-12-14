5 new college, 12 primary school buildings built in govt’s tenure: CM

CURCHOREM: Pointing out that the state government accords top priority to the promotion of education, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that five new college buildings and twelve new government primary schools have been constructed during the government’s tenure.

He also said that 260 government primary school buildings have been repaired and upgraded.

The new college buildings are of Sanquelim, Khandola, Margao, Quepem and Pernem.

Parsekar was speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of upgradation and renovation of Quepem government college building on Wednesday morning.

Principal Quepem government college Bhaskar Nayak, vice principal Ashok Mangutkar, Goa University vice chancellor Varun Sahani, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, Quepem MLA Babu Kavlekar, Sanguem MLA Subhash Phaldessai, GSIDC MD Sanjit Rodrigues, Xeldem VP sarpanch Pramod Gauns Dessai, Quepem Municipal Council chairperson Filu D’Costa, president of Shree Chandreshwar Bhutnath Devasthan and Harshad Gauns Dessai were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Parsekar said that the government has availed loans to improve infrastructure including educational institution buildings, roads, bridges etc while the tax collected from people is refunded to them in the form of various schemes.

He appealed the teachers to be role models so that the students feel free to approach them with their difficulties. The younger generation is the future pillars of our nation, he added.

He congratulated the Shree Chandreshwar Bhutnath Devasthan, Paroda for donating land to the Quepem college and appealed the college management to name the college campus as ‘Chandreshwar Bhuthnath’ campus.

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, Quepem MLA Babu Kavlekar, Sanguem MLA Subhash Phaldessai, principal of the college Bhaskar Nayak and Goa University vice chancellor Varun Sahani also spoke on the occasion. Later the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for upgradation of Kakoda Polytechnic costing Rs 8 crore and repairs and upgradation of Government Primary School of Xeldem-Quepem which will cost Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, Parsekar could not meet the president of Mission Bypass Pradip Kakodkar, who waited outside the college along with a delegation consisting of senior citizens for around four hours.

Parsekar however said that he has invited a delegation of Mission Bypass and assured that he would come out with an amicable solution to the ore transportation issue.