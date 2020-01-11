5 massage parlours sealed for not following rules

Panaji: In the last five years, the district administration, North Goa, has sealed five premises where massage parlours were operating.

These massage parlours have been sealed for contravening the Goa Public Health Act and Rules. However, four such premises have been unsealed, two based on court orders and two based on no-objection certificate (NOC) given by the directorate of health services, said an official in the district administration.

Two of the sealed massage parlours were located in Calangute, while two were located in Panaji and one in Porvorim.

According to the information, the Collector, North Goa, had issued orders for sealing the premises (massage parlours) based on a report of the directorate of health services (DHS) pertaining to contravention of the Goa Public Health Act and Rules. The DHS is the registering authority.

It may be noted that the North Goa Collector had in August 2014, as per an order issued, formed a joint squad for taking action against spas/massage parlours, if they were found operating illegally.

The joint squad was formed following a report that there were number of spas/massage parlours that are unregistered and operating illegally in various places of Tiswadi, Bardez and Pernem talukas.

The joint squad consisted of an executive magistrate (mamlatdar/joint mamlatdar of the taluka concerned) as appointed by the Deputy Collector and SDM, the PI/PSI of the police station concerned as appointed by the Superintendent of Police (North Goa) and health officer in-charge of primary health centre/community health centre.

The order stated that the Deputy Collector and SDM concerned shall coordinate the constitution of the joint squad and supervise its action. A fortnightly report shall be submitted to the Collector, stated the order. A similar order was also issued by the Collector, South Goa, in August 2015.

Incidentally, a report by an NGO had found that 43 women have been rescued since 2014 from alleged prostitution carried out in massage parlours. The 43 rescued women account for over 12 per cent of the women saved from sex trade.

The report prepared by the NGO ‘Arz’ called for a proper law with stringent punishment as regards ‘cross-massage’ so as to prevent abuse and exploitation of girls in massage parlours.

Emphasising that there has been an urgent need to formulate laws related to cross-massage at the massage parlours, the report says, “At present, the law is unclear, and thus cannot be implemented. It therefore does not act as a deterrent and many massage parlours in Goa have become centres for commercial sexual activities.”

As per the Goa Public Health Act and Rules, there is a

provision wherein each massage parlour should have masseurs for men and masseuses for giving massage to women. The absence of proper and clear law becomes a hurdle for police to initiate action against the owners of massage parlours, the report reckons, adding that the police can only act when it is established that the women and girls are used for commercial sexual exploitation.