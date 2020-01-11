5 held with demonetised notes ‘worth’ Rs 1.48 cr at Polem check-post

Canacona: The Canacona police, on Friday, informed that they have arrested 5 persons and seized demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 denomination worth Rs 1,48,00,000 on Thursday at the Polem border check-post.

The police said that the police personnel at the Polem check-post – ASI Ramakant Velip and others, during the routine search of vehicles, seized the scrapped notes of Rs 1,000 dominion ‘worth’ Rs 1,48,000,00 at 8.45 pm on Thursday.

“The demonetised currency worth more than a crore was recovered from a Maruti Swift KL-14-U-3330 and the five accused persons, all natives of Kerala, were caught red-handed without any valid documents to carry such devalued notes,” the police added.

Those arrested – Abdul Kadar (44), Saleem B (33), Rasak (45), Abookbaker Siddeque (24) and Yusuf B (32) are all the residents of Kasargod, Kerala, informed

the police.

The police informed that “one of the accused had come to Goa with the demonitised notes with the intention of exchanging them in Goa, but as he didn’t get any dealer in Goa to exchange the demonetised currency for the present one, he called his accomplices from Kerala to Goa to help him get back to Karasgod, Kerala.”

“It was on their return from Goa to Kerala, they were intercepted at the Polem check-post. The police search team came across the bag of the scrapped notes in the car dicky,” said the police, adding the arrested were then

booked under Section 489 (C) read with Section 34 of the IPC and Section 5(a) (ii) (A) read with Section 7 of the Specified Bank (Cessation of Liabilities)

Act, 2017.

The seizure of the scrapped notes was soon intimated to the Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Intelligence Bureau, Goa for further probe, informed the police.

Speaking to the media, DySP and SDPO of Quepem Kiran Poudval praised the police team for their success, and informed that the South Goa SP Arvind Gauns paid a visit to the Canacona police station to guide the investigation team and has announced a reward to ASI Ramakant Velip, police constable Bhagwan Sawant and home guards Eknath Goankar and Gouresh Velip, who were a part of the team that caught the accused.

The accused have been remanded to 3-day judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate

First Class.