5 fresh suspected cases of COVID-19

Panaji: The coronavirus (COVID-19) scare is keeping the state health officials on their toes, as five fresh suspected cases have been reported in the state. A top government official, speaking to this daily, said that all new suspected patients have been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) after they showed symptoms of the dreaded virus.

The five suspected cases include two middle-aged males Indians, who have travelled from Mumbai, one young male from Norway, one elderly female from United Kingdom (UK) and one more elderly from Germany. The official said that all the patients are stable and their blood and throat swab samples have been sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination.

The official informed that the reports of the British woman, who was quarantined in GMC on Monday, is still awaited and is expected by Wednesday evening, while the reports of the five new suspected cases are expected by Thursday.

He said that there is no positive case of COVID-19 found till date in the state.