Thursday , 14 December 2017
TRENDING NOW
5-day ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition opens in city
Divya Vishwajeet Rane cuts the ribbon to inaugurate ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition at Don Bosco High School indoor stadium, in presence of Gargee Bhandare and various company representatives

5-day ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition opens in city

Posted by: nt December 14, 2017 in Business

 

PANAJI: ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition of consumer and household products was inaugurated at the hands of Divya Vishwajeet Rane at Don Bosco High School, Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, and will be open for public until December 17, from 1.30 pm to 8.30 pm; Sunday from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. Organiser Gargee Bhandare and various company representatives were present during the occasion. More than 60 reputed companies have participated with their latest range of products. Companies include Godrej Interio, Usha Janome, Gits, Singer I Ltd, Mcart, Seahath Canning, Pitambari, Alova, Powermax, Godrej Yummiez, Samruddhi Plastics, Global Emporium, Shanti, Sanobar , Gery Gone Mad, Gas-o-Grill, Pratham Pest Control, Tupperware, Samrudhi Solar, Venus International, Mobilia Classica, Prince ware, Sikha, Genious Organics, Kwality, Imran Carpet, Chinhari Arts, Jivadaya Netraprabha, Steptex, Rainbow Electronics, Microtek. NT

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com