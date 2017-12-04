5-day ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition opens in city

PANAJI: ‘Kharedi Yatraa’ exhibition of consumer and household products was inaugurated at the hands of Divya Vishwajeet Rane at Don Bosco High School, Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, and will be open for public until December 17, from 1.30 pm to 8.30 pm; Sunday from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. Organiser Gargee Bhandare and various company representatives were present during the occasion. More than 60 reputed companies have participated with their latest range of products. Companies include Godrej Interio, Usha Janome, Gits, Singer I Ltd, Mcart, Seahath Canning, Pitambari, Alova, Powermax, Godrej Yummiez, Samruddhi Plastics, Global Emporium, Shanti, Sanobar , Gery Gone Mad, Gas-o-Grill, Pratham Pest Control, Tupperware, Samrudhi Solar, Venus International, Mobilia Classica, Prince ware, Sikha, Genious Organics, Kwality, Imran Carpet, Chinhari Arts, Jivadaya Netraprabha, Steptex, Rainbow Electronics, Microtek. NT

