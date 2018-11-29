5 cops suspended over assault on Betul youth

PANAJI: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Parmaditya on Wednesday suspended five police personnel attached to the Cuncolim police station for their alleged role in an assault on 32-year-old seafarer Clint Rebello from Betul on highway on Sunday night.

The assault was a result of a verbal clash between Clint and the cops over delay in clearing a traffic jam near Assolna ferry point.

The suspended police personnel are police sub-inspector Mahesh Velip and four constables – Upendra Upaskar, Sandeep Konkre, Gitesh Gaonkar and driver Chandru Gaonkar. They have been placed under suspension with immediate effect as part of the disciplinary action taken against them.

According to reports, the police were trying to ease a traffic snarl that was caused due to an accident involving three vehicles at Assolna on Sunday. Clint had managed to ease his vehicle from the traffic jam and was moving ahead when a policeman stopped him. When Clint asked why he was stopped, the cop told him to go away leading to an argument. One of the policemen then allegedly slapped Clint, who was then taken by the police to the Assolna police station where he was allegedly beaten with a belt leaving the victim badly bruised.

Parmaditya said that in exercise of the powers conferred on him, he has ordered that the suspended police personnel shall remain in force, but will not leave the suspension headquarters without obtaining his prior permission. The suspension order also states that they shall deposit their kit articles and appointment certificates with the officers in-charge and report to in-charge DPRI, South, Margao, immediately.

During their suspension, they are entitled for payment of subsistence allowance as per FR 53(I)(ii) (a) during the period of suspension.