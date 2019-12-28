4,748 Ponda water consumers identified as major defaulters

Ponda: As many as 4,748 water consumers from the entire Ponda taluka were identified as major water bill defaulters by the Public Works Department recently as they have failed to pay the water bills since past many years and owe PWD around Rs 2.47 crore in total.

The defaulters include domestic consumers as well as the government offices, municipality, institutions, public taps and also commercial establishments.

Interestingly after the domestic consumers, public taps have highest pending arrears and PWD’s sub-division-IV, Daag-Ponda has already initiated procedure to disconnect all pubic taps in its jurisdiction, PWD sources informed.

As per information, there are around 37,563 water consumers in Ponda taluka, out of which around 4,748 consumers accounting for around 12.5 per cent consumers have not paid their bills and PWD is considering disconnection of water supply.

After several request and reminders, PWD has now issued public notices to all water bill defaulters of Ponda and has urged them to pay the same before the due date and in failure to do so their water connections will be disconnected, PWD’s officials informed.

Out of total Rs 2.47 crore arrears, domestic consumers owe Rs 1.61 crore to PWD, public taps arrears runs into around Rs 46.20 lakh, commercial establishments owe Rs 32.36 lakh, institutions owe around Rs 3.61 lakh, government offices owe Rs 1.54 lakh, municipality owes Rs 1.08 lakh and industries owe around Rs 46,000, the information obtained from the PWD officials revealed.

It has been also learnt from the PWD sources that in the entire Ponda taluka, there are only three public taps in operation presently which owe arrears of Rs 46.20 lakh. Two of these taps are in Usgao panchayat area, while one is in Shiroda. PWD officials stated that public tap bills are supposed to be paid by the concern village panchayats, but despite of several notices they have failed to pay the bills and PWD has decided to disconnect water supply to the same.

According to PWD’s water division assistant engineer Rashmi Shirodkar, despite several notices from the PWD, consumers including government offices are reluctant to pay their pending dues considering which the department has decided to issue disconnection notice to all the defaulters. After the due date, water supply of consumers failing to pay arrears will be disconnected, the PWD notice states.