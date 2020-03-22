46% of 2019 road fatalities were young people

297 persons lost their lives in fatal road accidents last year

Panaji: These figures give a disturbing picture: around 46 per cent of the people killed in road accidents in 2019 were young persons, who belonged to the age group of 18 to 35 years.

The figures on road accidents in 2019 say that 297 persons lost their lives. The age-wise statistics of those killed in the road accidents reveal that eight persons below the 18 years of age were killed. Whereas in the age group of 18 to 25, 63 persons lost their lives, while 74 persons under the 25 to 35 age group were killed.

Forty-eight persons belonging to the 35 to 45 age group were killed in road accidents, whereas in the age group of 45 to 60, 61 persons lost their lives.

Forty-three senior citizens also lost their lives in the road accidents in 2019, which saw 3440 road accidents; of which 283 were fatal ones.

The police attributed the road accidents to rash and negligent driving.

A study on the road accidents by the police has revealed that a majority of the fatal road accidents occurred in sunny weather or clear weather condition.

Referring to the fatal accidents, which killed 297 persons, a senior police officer said that majority of the accidents took place on major district roads and village roads.

Sources said that 148 accidents occurred on other roads while 103 accidents took place on national highways and 46 on state highways.

On the nature of roads, police said that out of the 283 fatal road accidents, 239 occurred on straight roads.

Referring to the average time of the accidents, the police said that a majority of the accidents occurred between 12 noon to 10 pm.

Going by the age of the vehicles involved in the road accidents, police said that most of the vehicles were less than five years old.

Police have been strictly enforcing traffic laws to bring down the number of road accidents in the state.

They have been holding special drives against drunken driving, riding without helmet and driving licence, rash and negligent driving, overspeeding, underage rider/driver.