45 rioting cases reported in South Goa during 2016

SHYAM ZAMBAULIKER | NT

MARGAO: Forty five cases of rioting and 10 cases of forming unlawful assembly were reported in South Goa in 2016. Several persons were injured in these incidents of rioting and forming unlawful assembly.

Of the 45 cases of rioting, Ponda, Quepem, Cuncolim, Margao and Vasco accounted for majority of them.

According to the available information, nine cases of rioting were reported in Ponda, six in Quepem, five each in Vasco and Cuncolim, four each in Margao, Canacona and Mormugao, 3 in Maina-Curtorim, 2 in Verna and one each in Colva, Curchorem and Sanguem.

Of these 45 cases, 43 have been detected. South Goa police stations also booked 10 cases of forming unlawful assembly and detected all of them. Three cases were reported in Margao, two each were reported in Colva and Ponda while 1 each was registered in Cuncolim, Curchorem and Verna.

Besides this, in 2016, 110 cases of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons were registered in South Goa. Highest number of 25 cases was reported in Ponda, followed by 19 in Margao, 15 in Maina-Curtorim and 12 in Cuncolim. Eight cases were reported in Colva, 5 in Quepem, 7 each in Canacona and Vasco, 5 in Verna, 2 in Collem, 1 in Curchorem and 3 in Sanguem. Of these 110 cases, 105 were detected. In most of the cases, the accused were arrested and in some cases have been charge-sheeted in the court and trials have begun.

During the first 10 months of the year 2016, 89 cases of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons were registered at various police stations in South Goa.

In most of the cases, the accused were arrested and in some cases they have been charge-sheeted in the court and trials have begun.

Of the 89 cases, Ponda police registered the highest number of 21 cases while Margao police registered 15 and Maina-Curtorim registered 13. Nine cases were registered by Cuncolim police, 6 by Colva police, 5 each by Quepem and Verna police, and 4 each by Canacona and Vasco police.

The police said that in the year 2015, as many as 86 assault cases were registered by various police stations in South Goa.

A majority of 14 cases were registered in Margao, Ponda – 13, Colva – 10, Cuncolim – 9, Canacona – 8 and Quepem – 7.

Of these 86 cases, 84 were detected. In 2014, South Goa police had booked 150 cases and had detected 144 cases while in 2013, South Goa police had booked 120 cases and detected 109 cases, while in 2012, South Goa police had booked 118 cases and detected 110. In 2011, police booked 84 cases and detected 77 cases.

Amey Prabhudessai, an advocate, said that in such cases medical report from the doctor is a vital evidence.

Prabhudessai said that once a complaint of hurt is lodged, the police send the injured person for medical examination and other formalities are carried out.

“Based on the medical report an offence is registered. Assault cases include voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, voluntarily causing hurt to extort property or to constrain an illegal act, causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intention to commit an offence, voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property, to deter public servant from his duty, voluntarily causing hurt on provocation, causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others. These cases are booked under various sections of IPC,” he added.

The police claimed that in several cases the accused have been convicted.

As per the Section 323 of the IPC provides punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.

Whoever, except in the case provided for by Section 334, voluntarily causing hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.