43 Mapusa students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal

MAPUSA

Forty three students from two Mapusa-based schools fell sick, on Friday, after consuming mid-day meal.

All the students have been discharged after being treated at the North Goa District Hospital. FDA officials have collected samples of food items served to the students. Food poisoning is suspected in the two cases.

After mid-day meal was served to the students of class I to VIII of Janta High School at around 11.30 am, students of class V started complaining of uneasiness. The students who complained of uneasiness had consumed a dish known as ‘usal,’ which was served with pao. They complained of stomachache, and started vomiting and gradually the number reached 36, and so all the affected students were rushed to North Goa District Hospital for treatment.

The school management soon informed the ADEI – North Education Zonal Office, Mapusa about the incident.

The 36 students were treated, and kept under observation, and subsequently discharged. The mid- meal was supplied by a Colvale-based SHG.

Headmaster of the school Ratnakar Chatim informed that “like everyday, mid-meal was brought at 10.15 am. It was first tasted by teachers, but they did not complain about anything, and so it was distributed at around 11 am to students of class I to VIII.”

“After consuming the meal, two students reported that the ‘usal’ did not taste good, and hence were told to stop consuming the dish. And, then the students of sixth and seventh standard started feeling uneasy. And, so were rushed to the district hospital,” said Chatim

He further said, “Surprisingly, students of class I to VI, who first consumed the meal, did not complain of anything. We informed ADEI – North Education Zonal Office and also informed parents about the incident. The students are fine now and have been discharged after being kept under observation till 2 pm.”

Incidentally, around seven students of class III and IV of Ganesh Vidya Mandir School, located at Housing Board area of the town also complained of stomachache and vomiting after consuming the mid–meal, comprising of usal and pao, which was supplied by Pirna-based SHG.

The students were then rushed to the district hospital, where after being treated they were discharged.

Headmaster Rupesh Sawant informed that “after eating the mid meal, around seven students felt uneasy, and so we stopped serving food items and then rushed them to the district hospital. They have been discharged from the hospital and we are in touch with parents about their health.”

A team of Mapusa police and FDA officials took samples of the food that was served at Janta High School.

Deputy director of education Manoj Sawaikar said that “following intimation about the incident, along with ADEI, I visited the school and informed about the incident to FDA officials, who visited the school and collected samples and also sent a report to education director.”

When contacted, Dr Geeta Kakodkar informed that “36 students of Janta School and seven from Ganesh Vidya Mandir were brought to the hospital for treatment. We treated them and kept them under observation and then discharged them. No one was admitted.”

“FDA has taken samples of the eatables, and provisionally suspect food poisoning but we are waiting for FDA report,” added Dr Kakodkar

Meanwhile, Mapusa police conducted panchanama and are waiting for FDA report.