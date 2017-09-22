‘40% of GMC’s heart patients are youth’   

PANAJI: Stating that sedentary lifestyle is the major cause of heart-related ailments among the Goan youth, Dr Shirish Borkar, head of cardiology unit of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, said that nearly 40-50 per cent per cent of patients visiting the GMC for treatment of heart-related diseases are young persons who are under the age of 50.

“Every day in cardiology and surgery departments we examine around 30 patients… every Tuesday and Thursday we see around 120 patients at the special cardiology OPD … at the cardio vascular thoracic surgery OPD we see about 60-70 patients on an average. All these are ‘hardcore’ heart patients out of which nearly 40-50 per cent are young patients, who are under the age of 50,” Borkar said.

He said the rate of heart-related diseases have gone up amongst the youth due to sedentary lifestyle, but at the same time the detection rate has also risen.

In Goa, heart disease is diagnosed at a much younger age as compared to the West where heart-related diseases are seen in people who are 70 years old and above.

“However, in Goa people under the age of 50 are detected with heart diseases,” he added.

Dr Borkar said that reduced physical activity along with intake of food with higher quantity of fat and calories, stress, smoking are the other common causes that have pushed up the number of the youth visiting the GMC for heart treatment.

When a society transforms from middle class to upper middle class and further to higher middle class a lot of good things happen during this transition. But at the same time bad things too come along. The lifestyle of upper middle class and lower middle class are quite different, he said.

“In Goa there is nothing ‘rural’ as compared with other states of the country: the whole of Goa can be considered as an urbanised area… and studies have shown that urbanisation is also part of increased cardiovascular diseases,” Dr Borkar explained.

Around 170 operations on little children have been performed till date at the GMC and in addition, each child has undergone interventional procedures by the cardiologist.