40 Bicholim villagers fall sick

NT NETWORK

SANKHALI

Some 40 people from Deulwada, Paroda and Antarashe villages in Bicholim taluka have fallen sick, apparently after drinking well water which was purified and supplied through tankers.

Although the exact cause of the villagers falling sick is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the villagers took ill after drinking the water.

The indisposed villagers were rushed to different hospitals. However, most of them have been discharged from the hospitals. But four villagers have been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Sources said the villagers suddenly started vomiting and having loose motions on Monday. As more and more people started falling sick, they were rushed to the GMC, the ID Hospital,

Ponda, the community health centre, Sankhali, and some other private hospitals.

It is understood that the people of Deulwada, Paroda and Antarashe villages coming under the Kothmabi-Pale panchayat of Bicholim taluka are supplied water from a well. The well water is first purified and then supplied to the people through tankers.

Some samples of the tanker water were tested on Tuesday.

Health officials maintained that the tests did not show anything unusual or suspicious with the water.

There is a gutter near the particular well. People suspected that the well water might have been contaminated by the waste water of the gutter.

Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant, who is the local MLA, visited the villagers at their homes. He called upon them not to panic as there is no problem with the water.

The exact cause of the illness will be found out, the Speaker assured, seeking a detailed report from the health officials.

Dr Sawant requested the health authorities to take more water samples and get to the bottom of the sudden illness of the villagers.