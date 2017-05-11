4-yr-old girl drowns in Calangute hotel pool

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

Calangute police have registered a case of drowning after a four-year-old girl, who had come with her family on a holiday to Goa from Uttar Pradesh, drowned in a hotel swimming pool at Calangute.

Sources from Calangute police informed that the girl entered the swimming pool without her family members noticing her and when someone noticed her struggling in the pool, he rushed for her help. The minor girl was administered her first aid and immediately moved to Candolim primary health centre where the doctor on duty declared her brought dead.

The police informed that the parents of the deceased girl had come along with other four families, including relatives, for a vacation and were supposed to leave on Sunday. The body of the deceased has been referred for post mortem at GMC hospital.