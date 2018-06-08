4-year of Modi govt: state BJP seeks Brahmeshanand Swamiji’s blessings

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation headed by the state president of the party and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar called on Brahmeshanand Swamiji at Kundaim Tapobhumi of Param Pujya Padmanabh Shishya Sampradaya on Thursday, in view of completion of the four years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The delegation included the South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, party MLA Milind Naik, state BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade and party treasurer Sanjeev Desai.

The delegation sought blessings from the Swamiji and presented him the information booklet published on the occasion of completion of the Narendra Modi government.

The visit was planned under the ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ (Support through communication) programme launched by the party.

The local BJP leaders apprised Swamiji about various development programmes launched by the BJP government in the country and the benefits received from the Centre for Goa’s development.

The leaders also performed Padyapuja and received blessings and prasad from the Swamiji.