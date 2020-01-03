4-wheeler sale rides piggyback on road tax cut

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The 50 per cent road tax cut for the automobile sector that ended on December 31 has pushed up the sale of four-wheelers. However, the sale of two-wheelers has not seen a significant rise.

The state government had slashed road tax by 50 per cent on purchase of new vehicles for a period of three months – from October to December – to give a boost to the auto industry that has been in the slump.

The presumption that the lowered tax could push up revenue did not actually work well with the two-wheeler segment. But it worked well with the four-wheeler segment.

Nevertheless there was 7 per cent rise in overall road tax collection with earning of Rs 52.81 crore between October and December last year.

It is pertinent to note here that there was a deficit of 31 per cent in tax collection from the sale of two-wheelers in the last quarter of 2019 due to poor demand.

But the revenue earned from the sale of four-wheelers was up by 16 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The state earned Rs 46.12 crore from the tax collected from the sale of 8264 cars and Rs 6.68 crore from the sale of 15188 two-wheelers in the fourth quarter.

Four-wheeler dealers registered 81 per cent growth with the delivery of 8264 vehicles between October and December, while the sale of two-wheelers saw a marginal increase of 6 per cent; there was the sale of 15,188 units in the last three months against 14,323 in the same period a year earlier.

The transport department in its report has said that auto companies sold a total of 23,452 two and four wheelers between October and December 2019 as against 18,882 in the same months of the previous year, showing a growth rate of 24 per cent.

The department in October saw 19 per cent decline in tax collection, although there was a 12 per cent rise in sale of vehicles.

Motorcycle sales increased by 5 per cent to 5778 units as against 5478 units a year earlier leaving a gap of 20 per cent in tax collection. Similar was the case of four-wheeler sales, which jumped by 34 per cent but tax collection deficit was 19 per cent.

The tax collection growth in November was the lowest in the last quarter that witnessed a 28 per cent decline in revenue collection. Although the overall sale of vehicles saw a drop of 13 per cent but four-wheeler registered growth of 28 per cent to 2106 units from 1646 sold in the same month of the previous year.

But still there was a deficit of 19 per cent in tax collection.

In case of two-wheelers,





there was a sharp decline in the sale by 25 per cent, which was reflected deficit tax collection of 60 per cent from Rs 3.87 crore to Rs 1.57 crore.

However, the sale performance improved in December, wherein four-wheeler dealers delivered over 3980 cars registering 200 per cent growth compared to the same month in the previous year; whereas two-wheeler sale jumped by 61 per cent to 5172 two-wheelers.

The state revenue rose by 86 per cent to Rs 25.50 crore.