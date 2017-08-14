4 students among 5 held in drug raids at Anjuna

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/MAPUSA

A day after two tourists died of suspected drug overdose in Anjuna, Goa police on Monday arrested five accused persons including four students during raids conducted in Anjuna in three separate drug-related cases.

In two separate cases booked by the Anjuna police, four persons were arrested after the raids for possessing drugs. The Anjuna police arrested three students (19 years), natives of Bengaluru in Karnataka, and in a separate case, they arrested a Pernem man, who was working as a waiter in Anjuna.

In yet another drug-related case, the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Goa police arrested a 22-year-old student, a native of Chennai, for possessing drugs.

In the first case, the Anjuna police conducted a raid in the parking lot of Curlies restaurant in the wee hours of Monday and arrested the three students for being in illegal possession of drugs. The raid was conducted based on reliable information and during the search, student Darius Sarigala was found to be in possession of 7.7 grams of drugs, suspected to be charas worth Rs 8,000. Police have booked the three accused students – Darius Sarigala, Akash Prasad and Morcio Mullen under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Later, the Anjuna police conducted another raid at the same location and found one Manjunath Anverikar, a resident of Nanerwada in Pernem and working as a waiter in Anjuna, with drugs in his possession, suspected to be charas weighing 7.3 grams.

Meanwhile on Monday afternoon, the ANC arrested Mudhassir Mohammad, a student of an engineering college in Chennai, during a raid conducted in Anjuna. According to police, the raid was conducted based on a tip-off and the accused was found to be in possession of drugs (suspected) – 15 grams of MDMA, bottle containing liquid LSD 3 grams and 250 grams of ganja. The value of the seized drugs is said to be around Rs 2 lakh.