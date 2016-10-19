4 schools give marching orders to Balrath drivers, attendants

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Acting on the directions of the directorate of education, four schools have terminated services of drivers and attendants working on the ‘Balrath’ buses in the school.

Education director Gajanan Bhat told ‘The Navhind Times’ that responding to the circular issued by the department to the managements of the schools, four managements have terminated services of drivers and attendants of the government-sponsored ‘Balrath’ buses.

“We have not issued any new guidelines to the schools. However, acting upon the circular already sent four schools have replied to us informing about action being taken against the staff,” Bhat stated.

He said the buses provided by the department are operating except for a few buses whose drivers and attendants have gone on a strike. However, adequate measures have been taken so that the students do not face trouble, he added.

‘Balrath’ drivers and attendants continued their strike on the second day under the banner of United Balrath Employees Union, claiming that 90 per cent of the buses did not operate on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the Azad Maidan in Panaji, union leader Swati Kerkar said that since the government has declined to give a hearing to the call by the employees, the drivers and attendants will continue to keep the buses off the roads.

She said, “We had made a written request to the education director. But the director has declined to meet us and discuss the problems faced by these employees and meet our demands.”

The employees have been demanding that the managements employ them on annual contract, instead of the present 10-month contract, along with pay for the months of April and May.

In addition, the workers have been demanding an increase in salaries of driver from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000 and attendant from the current Rs 5,000 to Rs 14,500.

The ‘Balrath’ employees have accused the government of exploiting them under the guise of two-three hours duty everyday.

One of the drivers Naresh Mandrekar said, “The Chief Minister claims that we work only for two to three hours daily. But the fact is that we drive for minimum 80 km to 100 km on daily basis. Apart from that we are called on duty for ferrying the students to all the school events wherever the school participates across the state. In addition, we are made to work for election duty and picnics and field trips of the schools.”