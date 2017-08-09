4 in fray in Panaji, 3 in Valpoi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A total of seven candidates are in fray for the Panaji and Valpoi by-elections which is scheduled to be held on August 23. The seven candidates include from three different political parties and two independents.

In the battle of supremacy for Panaji, four candidates are in the race which also include Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the other are Congress candidate Girish Chodankar, Goa Suraksha Manch’s Anand Shirodkar and independent candidate Kenneth Silveira.

On the other hand, three candidates are in fray in Valpoi constituency. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is contesting on BJP ticket, Roy Naik on Congress ticket and Rohidas Gaonkar as an independent.

There are around 22,000 voters in Panaji constituency and around 28,000 registered voters in Valpoi who are eligible to cast their vote in these elections. The counting of votes will take place on August 28.

Meanwhile, the district election officer has appointed Kanika Agarwal IRS as the expenditure observer for the by-polls.