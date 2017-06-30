4-day restriction on transportation of liquor

PANAJI: In view of polling and counting of votes for the general election to the 11 village panchayats, the state government has ordered restrictions on liquor.

The notification issued states that no liquor will be transported from one place to another within the jurisdiction of village panchayat where elections are held.

Three quart bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor or foreign liquor other than beer and six bottles of beer of 650 ml for any person including his family, three quart bottles of country liquor for any person including his family will be the maximum quantity of liquor which can be possessed by any person within the state of Goa without permit issued in accordance with the provisions of the Goa Excise Duty Act and the rules made there under, during the period from 12 midnight on June 30 to 12 midnight of July 3.

The notification will remain in force from 12 midnight of June 30 to 12 midnight of July 3 in view of polling and counting of votes for the general elections to the 15 wards