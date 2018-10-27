4 Colvale jail guards suspended over banned substances

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/MAPUSA

A jail guard was caught while trying to smuggle charas into the Central jail, Colvale, while three other jail guards were found with tobacco on their persons.

The four jail guards have been suspended on Friday for trying to carry the banned substances into the jail.

Jail guard Narayan Naik was reportedly found possessing charas, while tobacco was found on persons of three other jail guards – Rama Korgaonkar, Mahabaleshwar Parulekar and Prakash Gawas.

Inspector-general of prisons Rajendra D Mirajkar suspended the jail guards, who were found with the banned substances when IRB police personnel frisked them.

“Such things will not be tolerated. I have written to

the Goa police for registering an FIR against the concerned jail guards,” said Mirajkar who is also holding the additional charge as the superintendent of the Central Jail, Colvale.

Naik, Korgaonkar and Gawas were caught with the substances on Thursday while Parulekar was caught on Friday when the IRB police personnel frisked them at the entrance gate of the jail.

The Mapusa police registered two separate offences in the case.

IRB PSI L Gawas lodged a complaint; consequently an offence was lodged against Naik under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In the second case, IRB PSI Sidhesh Pillai lodged the complaint, and an offence has been registered under the Tobacco Act against Parulekar, Korgaonkar and Gawas for trying to smuggle into the jail 230 cigarette filters and three packets of loose tobacco.

PSI Yogesh Gadkar is investigating into the case.

In February this year, two prisoners had fallen sick after they allegedly drank milk laced with suspected ‘bhang on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Five jail officials were suspended in connection with the incident.

A magisterial inquiry had observed that the ‘bhang’ incident took place due to systemic lapses.