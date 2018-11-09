37 held for breaching time frame on bursting crackers

PTI

CHANDIGARH

Thirty-seven people were arrested in Chandigarh as revellers in cities across Punjab and Haryana flouted the Supreme Court which had limited the bursting of crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm, police said Thursday.

In Ludhiana, one of the most polluted city in the country, 14 cases were registered for flouting the apex court’s time frame on bursting crackers.

In Chandigarh, altogether 38 cases were registered for violation of the apex court order.

The cases were registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of an order promulgated by public authorities.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in the two states was recorded as ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ on Thursday morning after Diwali night.

The pollution-regulating authorities, however, said the air quality after this Diwali remained better than what it was last year.

“We have registered 14 cases so far against unknown persons in connection with the violation (of the Supreme Court order),” Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashwani Kapoor said Thursday.

He said the police had appealed to the people before Diwali to adhere to the apex court’s 8-to-10 pm time frame for bursting crackers, adding as soon as the violators are verified, their names will be added in the FIR.

The order was flouted at many places in the two states as people started bursting crackers well before 8 pm and continued beyond 10 pm.

The pollution level rose at several places in two states on Thursday morning.

In Punjab, AQI in the morning was found to be 221 in Ludhiana, 266 in Jalandhar, 221 in Amritsar, 271 in Patiala, 223 in Mandi Gobindgarh and 215 in Khanna.