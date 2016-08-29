36 ayurveda interns face uncertain future as provisional certificate refused

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Thirty-six Ayurveda interns of 2011-12 batch in Gomantak Ayurveda College and Research Centre (GACRC), Shiroda, who are presently doing their internship, face a bleak future with Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM) not approving the batch and refusing to award them provisional certificate even after completion of their courses and declaration of result. Goa Board of the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy (GBISMH) has refused to issue certificates.

The affected interns are agitating at the college campus in Shiroda since last Thursday while two students from Maharashtra have returned back, informed students. Konkan branch of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is supporting their cause, its joint secretary Amogh Arlekar has said.

Arlekar further informed that the institute had admitted them before the court verdict, and also accepted their fees so they deserve to get their certificates. He called upon GBISMH and GACRC to resolve the issue by September 15 or else warned to intensify the agitation by involving all students in state.

Arlekar informed that they have taken up the case with registrar of GBISMH Dilip Vernekar and he has promised to hold extraordinary meeting to sort out the issue. Further he informed that on Monday, CCIM member Dr Pramod Sawant, who is also Sankhali MLA along with Vernekar visited the students and promised to resolve the issue adding they demanded written assurance which they did not get and so they will continue the agitation.