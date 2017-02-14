35% liquor outlets in Ponda taluka face the axe

Nirgosh gaude | NT

PONDA: Come April 1, thirty-five per cent liquor outlets in Ponda taluka will be closed down if the Supreme Court (SC) order not to renew licences of shops within 500-metre radius of the national and state highway is implemented.

Out of 789 licenced liquor outlets, the excise department has identified around 280 to be coming under the 500-metre radius and the number may rise as the departmental survey is still underway.

The 280 outlets comprise of 190 bars and restaurants and around 90 wholesale liquor shops. The excise department is likely to suffer 40 per cent revenue loss in Ponda alone, excise inspector Amol Harwalkar told this daily.

Panaji-Belgaum national highway (NH-4A) runs through many parts of Ponda and many liquor outlets have come up along the highway. NH-4A enters Ponda at Banastarim and extends up to Usgao. Liquor shops along almost 23 km stretch of the national highway will come under SC order radar.

Also the road from Farmagudi-Dhavali bypass road to Dada Vaidya Chowk in city and from Dada Vaidya Chowk till Panchwadi area through Shiroda is notified as state highway. Along the said road also, there are a large number of liquor outlets which will face closure if the SC order is implemented.

Excise inspector Amol Harwalkar said that so far the department has identified 280 liquor outlets that will be affected by the SC order and the number may rise as the departmental survey to identify liquor shops that come in 500-metre radius of national and state highway is underway.

Excise department in Ponda taluka generates most of its revenue through renewal of the licences and higher fees are paid by the outlets in city area only. With SC’s order most of the outlets in city area will be affected resulting in major loss of revenue to the department.

The total expected loss will be clear after the taluka-level committee identifies all the affected parties. The committee has been formed to implement the Supreme Court order on ban on sale of liquor along the state and national highway. It comprises of excise inspector, mamlatdar, PWD engineer, member from town and country planning, talathi and panchayat secretary. The committee members will physically visit the areas and do a detailed survey of affected parties, said Harwalkar.

Santosh Tamse, the owner of a wine store situated at Curti-Haveli a stone’s throw from the Panaji-Belgaum highway said that the SC order and ignorance on part of the state government has put a question mark on their source of livelihood.

President of Ponda Bar and Restaurant Owners Association Peter Fernandes said, “We are just waiting for the new government to form from which we hope to get some relief. We are hopeful that the new government will take some resolution in assembly over the ban and then challenge it in a court. We have received positive response from the state government. If the government fails to help us, then coming on the roads will be the last alternative.”