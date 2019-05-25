34-yr-old Shiroda man hit by jeep, dies

Ponda: A 34-year-old Karai, Shiroda resident died after being hit by a jeep on Wednesday night.

A hit-and-run case has been registered by the Ponda police against an unknown driver. The deceased is identified as Prashant Tari, who died on spot in the accident that occurred at Barbat, Shiroda.

The police informed that the incident was reported at around 9.40 pm on Shiroda Sanvordem road, near Apekar Temple, at Barbhat.

Tari was seated on his scooter, parked beside the road, when the speeding jeep knocked him down and dragged him between its wheels for over a distance of 50 meters, said the police, adding the driver of the car fled the spot leaving the injured on the road.

A passerby noticed the deceased being injured on the road and shifted him to the Primary Health Centre, Shiroda, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said that they have “registered a hit-and-run case against the unknown driver of the jeep, owner of which is learnt to be a zilla panchayat member Jaydeep Shirodkar from Shiroda.”