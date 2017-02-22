34 cases of cheating in S Goa last year; accused mostly ‘phoney’ job agents

Shyam Zambauliker | NT

MARGAO

South Goa police stations, in the year 2016, booked as many as 34 cases of cheating, mostly against fraudsters who duped youth and their families by taking money from them on pretext of providing jobs abroad.

According to information available, of the 34 cases registered by police in South Goa, 27 have been detected. Although police have arrested such fraudsters, the money taken from the job seekers has not been recovered. In most of the cases, the culprits are out on bail.

Of the 34 cases, 9 were reported at Margao, 5 each at Cuncolim and Verna, 3 each at Colva and Vasco police stations. Further, 2 each were registered by Quepem, Ponda and airport police, while one each at Curchorem, Sanguem and Canacona.

According to police, job advertisements in newspapers, online are being used as traps by fraudsters to cheat gullible people. Cheating cases include online fraud, cheating by fake job recruitment agency or individuals, duping on pretext of providing plot etc.

As per figures of the last five years from 2011 to 2015, South Goa police stations booked 349 cases of cheating, majority related to job recruitment. Of these, the police succeeded in detecting 249 cases.

In 2014, the number of cheating cases registered by police stations in South Goa was 123, which came down to 58 in 2015, the reasons being gangs operating in the south were busted and all unlicenced agents arrested.

According to police, phoney agents collect money from unemployed youth on the pretext of obtaining prometric certificate, which is required for jobs abroad, and also for registration purpose and once the money is collected, the agents disappear. Lack of keenness on having background check of recruitment agencies and agents by job seekers is said to be the reason behind such youth falling prey to fraudsters.

A police officer said that agents mostly promise their victims jobs in Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He said that some groups also engage in cheating graduates having hotel management degree and nurses by putting out fake advertisements. However, not all the victims, approach the police as many of them are not aware of legal formalities and many others do not want to get into any complications, he said.

Several people from various parts of South Goa have fallen prey to bogus placement agencies operating in Margao. “These culprits reach out to people through advertisements and accept huge cash from them after promising a job, mostly in Gulf region. However, they go into hiding once they collect the money from the victims,” he said

