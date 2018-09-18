3,361 households in Salcete lack toilets

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

As many as 3,361 households in Salcete taluka in South Goa lack toilet facility and constructing toilets for these households before the end of this year so as to make the state open defecation free (ODF) will be a tough challenge before the government authorities.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had promised to make Goa open defecation free before the end of 2018 and had also commenced work in that direction. Various agencies including the Rural Development Agency (RDA) and panchayats were asked to collect data of households lacking toilets.

According to a recent survey carried out by the district rural development agency, Salcete has a total of 42,719 households of which 39,358 households have toilets while 3,361 households lack such a facility. In the absence of toilet, members of these households defecate in the open by visiting fields and isolated areas. Of the total 30 villages in Salcete taluka, Rumdamol-Davorlim is the only village panchayat which has cent per cent toilet facilities as per the survey report.

“This is as per the survey carried out recently by DRDA. Providing 3,361 toilets will not be that difficult if the issue of land dispute is addressed. The government will work on it once the total data reaches it,” assured Salcete Block Development Officer (BDO) Amitesh Shirvoikar. To a question on whether the government will be able to construct 3,361 toilets in the taluka in the next 100 days, Shirvoikar said the government can acquire land for the purpose or go in for community toilets wherever feasible.

According to the survey, Nuvem requires 325 toilets, while 294 households lack a toilet facility in the village of Velim. The coastal village of Cana Benaulim requires 258 toilets, while Loutolim needs 240 toilets, Chinchinim Deussua (197), Paroda (146), Raia (145) and Curtorim (143).