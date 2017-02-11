33% FAR for shack built-up recommended

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI

The beach-carrying capacity report has strongly recommended that the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) should consider applications for erecting beach shacks, huts, cottages and tents in private areas with 33 per cent coverage / FAR / FSI on case-to-case basis.

The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has also proposed criteria for erection of shacks, huts, cottages, tents on private land. The applicant should possess not less than 100 square metre of land and no such structures shall be permitted in properties which do not have road access.

The report suggests that ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) such as sand dunes, turtle nesting sites, archeological and heritage sites, no development slopes, paddy fields, khazan areas, rivers, creeks, nullahs, located on the beaches and along the coast should be considered as ‘No-Go’ areas for erecting temporary structures.

While referring to temporary structures on public beaches, the report strongly urges the state government to not allot any additional shacks on the beach stretches and restrict the number of shacks as provided in the tourism policy 2013-16 and adopted for the year 2016-19.

The report also recommends shacks, huts, cottages and tents, which are primarily meant for livelihood of the local inhabitants, who are not in a position to construct hotels/restaurants; but the hotels in these beach belts should not be permitted to erect more than one shack within their private area.

However, the hotels could be permitted to provide deck beds within the private areas and on beach, in the area available, after due approval from GCZMA and registration with tourism department.

“In case any violation reported and confirmed, then the NOC or permission has to be withdrawn forthwith and not considered until the five-year period has expired,” the report reads.

It further asks to dismantle the structures during monsoon (June to August) and submit a certified copy annually to the GCZMA issued from architect confirming about the removal.

The assessment of carrying capacity was prepared based on the length of the beach available for erection of shacks (area between HTL and survey boundary considered as precautionary principle) after deducting the ecologically sensitive areas (turtle nesting sites, sand dunes), erosion-prone areas, buffer area at river mouth and creeks, buffer area of 20m width at entry points, and fishing spaces; only 33 per cent of the remaining area is available for erection of shacks on the beach stretch.

“Overall for a coastal stretch of about 105 km, 35 per cent of the coast is rocky terrain, 20 per cent of the coast is stable, 27 per cent is under erosion (that is, 24 per cent of erosion and 3 per cent of artificial coast) and 17 per cent of the coast experiences accretion,” reads the report prepared by 18-member scientific team.

After discussion with various departments of state government, a buffer distance of 5 metre between two adjacent shacks has been recommended.

Justifying the reason for allowing no additional shacks, huts, tents, cottages in private areas along the Baga-Sinquerim belt, the NCSCM, in its report, stated that the Calangute-Baga-Candolim-Sinquerim belt has in total 1169 hotels with 11,693 rooms and 12,460 beds. In addition, there are 196 shacks allotted by the government on the Baga-Sinquerim beach belt, hence there is no need for additional shacks.

The report also found that the largest number of shacks, huts / tents / cottages in private areas is in Palolem, where government was allotting three shacks on the beach and now it is recommended that no shacks be allotted on the beach.

Of the total 16 beach stretches in North Goa, the shacks and other temporary structures in private areas are erected on nine beach stretches and, similarly, of 22 beach stretches in South Goa, shacks and other temporary structures are erected on eight beach stretches as per the records available with the department of tourism.

The report has recommended geo-coding of all shacks and huts / tents / cottages in private areas that need to be undertaken by GCZMA through any expert organisation in order to monitor the area occupied by the shacks and huts / tents / cottages.

However, the conditions, on usage of eco-friendly material for erecting temporary structures, which were implemented for beach shacks, have remained same for private shacks for using bamboos, wooden poles with thatched palm leaves, thatched bamboo mat roofing. But in case of paucity of wood, the same may be erected out of the other modern material like synthetic, steel, nylon fabric, but not exceeding 30 per cent of the total material used.