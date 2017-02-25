32-yr-old held in kidnapping minor girl

PONDA : Ponda police have arrested Prakash Devale (32), working as a receptionist in a city based hotel on Saturday, in connection with the kidnapping case registered on Wednesday. Devale is the third accused arrested in the case.

During the course of investigation Devale’s name came up as the accused was involved in kidnapping of a minor girl from Khanapur.

In this case police suspect a major role of Devale in the kidnapping of the minor.

It is also learnt from sources that the Ponda police are likely to quiz the owner of the hotel in which the accused had stayed overnight with the victim girl.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, Ponda police had arrested, Anil Patil (25) and Tukaram Patil for eloping with a 16-year -old minor girl from Karnataka. The duo was accused of kidnapping and is kept in 3-day police custody.

On Wednesday morning the victims’ relatives from Kundaim had spotted the girl along with two boys at Ponda and informed police.

The youth have been booked under section 363 of IPC which reads kidnapping and also under Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act.