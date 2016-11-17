32-yr-old clothes trader held with Rs 1.65 lakh ganja

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Porvorim police has arrested a 32-year-old clothes trader from Kolhapur Maharashtra and seized ganja worth Rs 1.65 lakh during a raid conducted on Wednesday at Porvorim.

The accused Pradip Mhetar was caught red handed with 1.65 kilo ganja worth around Rs 1.65 lakh informed Porvorim police station in-charge Jivba Dalvi.

According to police the raid was conducted between 3 pm to 5.45 pm near a religious structure along the internal service road at Porvorim.

Police said that based on source information a trap was laid and the accused Mhetar was caught red handed while he had come to deliver the consignment to a prospective customer. The accused was found to be in possession of ganja, police said. The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the NDPS act, informed police.

The Porvorim police team headed by PI Jivba Dalvi and PSI Vishwajit Chodankar, PC Prashant Chopdekar, Francis Fernandes, Ajay Korgaonkar, Siddhesh Naik, Keshav Patekar conducted the raid.

Incidentally this is the seventh such narcotic raid conducted by the Porvorim police since the last couple of months.