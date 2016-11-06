32 dead in Ponda road mishaps in last 10 months

PONDA: The number of road deaths in Ponda taluka has seen a rise with 32 persons losing their lives in last ten months, compared to 29 deaths last year during this period. As per information gathered from Ponda police, the rate of fatal road accidents this year has risen by 12 per cent.

According to the police, during the period from January to October 2015, 29 people lost their lives in 27 fatal road accidents. While this year, 32 persons died in 31 fatal accidents during the same period.

In the last 10 months from January to October, altogether 362 road accidents were registered at Ponda police station of which 31 were major, 37 serious, 11 slight and 284 minor. In these 362 road accidents, 32 people lost their lives, 54 sustained grievous injuries and 35 minor injuries.

The police information further reveals that altogether 587 vehicles were involved in 362 accidents in Ponda during last ten months of which 272 were two-wheelers, 161 cars, 55 trucks, 22 jeeps, 20 buses, 12 pick-ups, 3 three-wheelers and 11 others.

Ponda PI Sudhesh Naik said that overspeeding, rash driving, rule violations and riding without helmet are the main factors for fatal accidents. “There is a craze for sports bikes among today’s youngsters and then they ride at high speeds without thinking much about the consequences. To bring in driving discipline, safe driving should be part of school curriculum,” he said.