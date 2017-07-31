302R launched for superbike enthusiasts

Steering all the way through trade shows, exhibitions and superbike festivals across the country, the DSK Benelli 302R made its way on the road recently. The keenly awaited bike which also comes loaded with (ABS) as standard is launched by DSK Motowheels, a well-established player in the Indian superbike industry. The 302R is the first track focused superbike from DSK Benelli stable and is sure to create ripples in the high-potential mid-size segment market of India.

The bike offers a perfect confluence of technology and design to biking aficionados. The sheer thrill of the superbike grips the rider with its powerful presence, compelling design and robust build. Adding to its ingenious engineering is the impeccable engine sound that serves as music to every biking enthusiast’s ears.

Shirish Kulkarni, chairman, DSK Motowheels said, “DSK Benelli has undeniably established itself as the favored brand of superbike lovers in India. Launch after launch, we have received a phenomenal response to the power-packed street-naked machines that have been launched in the country. The 302R however is our first full-faired superbike which is set to alter the paradigm of the mid-sized segment in the country. This market is highly lucrative with widespread demand and we are poised to capture a lion’s share of the segment with the 302R joining our existing and highly successful line-up of superbikes. We are certain that the reception to this glorious superbike will be as overwhelming as that for our previous models.”

Launched in three colour options – white, red and silver the 302R is available across all DSK Benelli showrooms pan India. It boasts of an in-line two-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC engine that is bolted on to an all new chassis. The 302R is mated to a six speed gearbox and churns out 38.26 bhp of power at 11500 rpm, while generating an impressive 26.5 Nm torque at 10000 rpm.

It offers a flawless super biking experience on Indian roads courtesy a precisely calibrated front USD forks and rear mono-suspension, which work together to offer a comfortable riding experience.

The bike comes with a four year unlimited kilometer warranty and also the customer can opt for ‘Happy Savings Plan’ which offers the advantage of low ownership costs, as well as warranty protection – the perfect companion to their dream bike.

A leading diversified business conglomerate in India with a multi-crore turnover, the DSK group has spread its wings in diverse business verticals. The group is based in Maharashtra. Established in 2012, DSK Motowheels, a part of the DSK group forayed into the growing automobile sector by entering the niche segment of powerful and aspirational bikes.

With a CKD plant in Maharashtra, the brand enjoys the status of having the strongest and the most well entrenched superbike network in India. DSK Motowheels is known for its high-end biking experience, extended product line, technology and quality. The company also prides itself in providing the best customer centric service and after sales support in the superbike market.