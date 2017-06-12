3 swine flu, 10 malaria cases reported in Sattari during last six months

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

Three cases of swine flu (H1N1) and 10 cases of malaria were reported in Valpoi and other parts of Sattari during the last 6 months, an official from Community Health Centre (CHC), Valpoi informed on Monday.

“The three swine flu patients were treated at the Community Health Centre and their condition is stable now,” the official confirmed after verifying reports from Manipal Virology Centre, which has been set up at the CHC.

He further said that the situation is not alarming as the patients have history of visiting places outside state.

“The three patients were isolated for few days when they undergoing treatment. We have 4 private rooms, which are used by doctors for resting. These rooms can be put to use if the necessity arises. At present, in the 70-bedded CHC, 30 beds in both male and female wards are in use while the private rooms are either locked up or occasionally used by consulting doctors to rest,” informed the official.

The CHC which was the news over Kyasunar Forest Disease in last four years, has already detected 87 patients with the disease this

season.

Official records show that around 388 patients were detected with KFD during the last four years.

The official informed that 42 tuberculosis (TB) patients were found since January 2017 till date.

Around 450 patients visit the CHC including OPD and casualty ward daily.

The CHC also caters the healthcare needs of patients in 18 sub-centres across Valpoi and some parts of Poriem

A visit to the CHC revealed that neither air condition systems nor fans function in the casualty ward and observation rooms, and thus the patients and staff have to face a lot of inconvenience.

The generator installed in the premises is operational but the health department has not allotted specific diesel quota, which again puts restriction on its operation, informed a staff member requesting not to be named.

According to the health officer, Dr Gajanan Naik sufficient doctors and nurses are allotted to CHC.

Presently, 6 medical officers, 1 paediatrician, 3 gynaecologists, 1 ophthalmologist (once in week) and 1 ENT specialist visit the CHC.

The X-ray machine and sonography machine at the health centre are not functional for the last one decade. Also, the operation theatre with state-of-art facilities is lying unused as services of a surgeon are not available.

One of the relatives of a patient said that food served without a dietician or nutritionist keeping a check can be harmful to the patients undergoing treatment here.

“Malnourished patients are at higher risk” she noted.