Voters of Panaji and Taleigao are going to be a busy lot. Busy as they have to vote from 23rd April to 19th May. First the Lok Sabha elections on 23rd April.Now the Election Commission of India has announced 19th May as the Panaji by-election.And in between would be the election for the Taleigao panchayat. These are on 28th of April, as announced by Goa State Election Commission.

